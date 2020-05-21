RED (RED) Trading Up 12.9% Over Last Week

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. In the last seven days, RED has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One RED token can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. RED has a total market cap of $357,507.00 and approximately $2,918.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About RED

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org.

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

