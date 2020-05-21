Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives $11.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

In other news, Director Fred Matera purchased 13,000 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,118,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,177,000 after acquiring an additional 196,773 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RWT opened at $4.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $12.75. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $488.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Redwood Trust had a negative net margin of 115.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Redwood Trust will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

