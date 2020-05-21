ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 558,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $82,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in ResMed by 2,783.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $13,404,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 476.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $734,519.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,991,867.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $397,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,664,315.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,429. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. CLSA started coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.50.

NYSE RMD opened at $161.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $177.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.53.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.70 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.