Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 20.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,679,098 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $146,031,000 after acquiring an additional 286,800 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $2,024,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 30.9% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 73,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,231 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price target on Ross Stores from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.62.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.61.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

