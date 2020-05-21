SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Short Interest Up 10.6% in May

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the April 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 784,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $51.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.94. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.71.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $414.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.12 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $769,724.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,760,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at $583,446,579.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in SEI Investments by 205.1% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 2,764.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in SEI Investments by 409.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

