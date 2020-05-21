Canaccord Genuity Boosts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $700.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.88% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHOP. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $625.00 target price (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Shopify from $630.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Shopify from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Shopify from $350.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $620.22.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $16.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $794.41. 1,676,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,000,989. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $580.97 and its 200-day moving average is $451.87. Shopify has a 12-month low of $262.17 and a 12-month high of $778.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -690.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Shopify by 157,453.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Shopify by 24.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,841 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,276,535,000 after acquiring an additional 870,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $338,911,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $26,635,000. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

