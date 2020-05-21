Short Interest in Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Grows By 10.5%

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the April 30th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of HWCC opened at $2.48 on Thursday. Houston Wire & Cable has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36.

Get Houston Wire & Cable alerts:

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.29 million for the quarter. Houston Wire & Cable had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 0.24%.

In other news, Director Roy W. Haley purchased 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 587,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,795.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roy W. Haley purchased 13,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $26,585.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 302,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,742. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 76,227 shares of company stock worth $142,310. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Houston Wire & Cable during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Houston Wire & Cable by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 244,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 22,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Houston Wire & Cable by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares during the last quarter. 60.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houston Wire & Cable Company Profile

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Houston Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.