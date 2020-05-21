Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Short Interest Up 10.6% in May

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the April 30th total of 6,690,000 shares. Approximately 13.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 718,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNA. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 183.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $133.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.61. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

