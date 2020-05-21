S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of S&P Global in a report released on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.96 EPS.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.62.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $314.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $317.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,203,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,971,000 after buying an additional 201,084 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,372,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,420,000 after buying an additional 1,587,513 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,933,000 after buying an additional 1,119,603 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,728,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,740,000 after buying an additional 239,068 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

