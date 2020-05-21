Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 316.7% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 114.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Square by 52.4% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SQ opened at $82.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 130.22 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $87.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Square from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Square from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.93.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,657 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $423,052.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,711,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,175,244. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

