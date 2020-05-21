Sturgeon Ventures LLP Acquires 53 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,162,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,351,141,000 after acquiring an additional 218,300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,691.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 4,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,409.16 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $961.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,271.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,328.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

