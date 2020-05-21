Summit Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. 34.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,409.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,271.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,328.81. The company has a market capitalization of $961.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Aegis increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price objective (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

