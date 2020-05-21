Summit Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,093 Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,093 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.58.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $119.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $216.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

