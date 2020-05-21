Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,028,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 557,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Suncor Energy worth $94,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $34.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.75.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. TheStreet cut Suncor Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.06.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

