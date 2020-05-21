Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,487,200 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,911,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.35% of Kinder Morgan worth $110,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.04. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $5,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,739,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,794,585.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,406,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,957,775. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

