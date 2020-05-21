Swiss National Bank Acquires 331,100 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,860,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 331,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.45% of Welltower worth $85,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,578,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,232,000 after buying an additional 350,859 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,087,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,155,000 after buying an additional 278,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,962,000 after buying an additional 421,316 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,284,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,167,000 after buying an additional 144,910 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 104.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,708,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,563,000 after buying an additional 2,404,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.69.

WELL stock opened at $45.75 on Thursday. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $93.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

