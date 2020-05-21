Swiss National Bank Acquires 55,000 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.42% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $94,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $335,631,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $91,582,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,960,000 after acquiring an additional 255,301 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14,731.4% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after acquiring an additional 216,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $84,056,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $407.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $366.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $555,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.79.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

