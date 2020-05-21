Swiss National Bank Acquires 89,800 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.47% of Verisign worth $97,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 1,841.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 23,812 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Verisign by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.72, for a total value of $429,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.05, for a total transaction of $1,310,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,138,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,300 shares of company stock worth $4,951,505 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.25.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $215.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.73. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.25 million. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

