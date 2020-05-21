Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,698,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.69% of Church & Dwight worth $109,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 77,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $72.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total transaction of $1,145,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $4,361,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,332.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,660 shares of company stock worth $26,145,808 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

