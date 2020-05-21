Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,962,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $88,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,856,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,104,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,784,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,703,000 after purchasing an additional 281,413 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,451,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,892,000 after purchasing an additional 724,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,517,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,890,000 after purchasing an additional 753,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $32,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $48.75 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

