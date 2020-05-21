Swiss National Bank Buys 204,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133,215 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Electronic Arts worth $113,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $309,364,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $104,489,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $341,093,000 after buying an additional 953,739 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,509,128 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $162,245,000 after buying an additional 827,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,726,772 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,153,235,000 after buying an additional 813,201 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $2,004,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $49,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,643.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,947 shares of company stock worth $24,794,759 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.64.

NASDAQ EA opened at $119.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.02. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $121.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

