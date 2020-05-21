Swiss National Bank Buys 292,600 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,560,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Prudential Financial worth $81,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,671,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,909,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,200,000 after acquiring an additional 181,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $536,603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,202,000 after acquiring an additional 65,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,724,000 after acquiring an additional 98,930 shares during the last quarter. 63.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Shares of PRU opened at $56.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $103.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day moving average of $78.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.