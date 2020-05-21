Swiss National Bank Buys 310,400 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,724,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 310,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Phillips 66 worth $92,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $506,457,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 824.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,231,000 after buying an additional 1,715,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,695,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,569 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,255,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,970,000 after purchasing an additional 905,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 285.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,345,000 after purchasing an additional 652,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,273.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,250 shares of company stock worth $323,850. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $78.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 115.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.59. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

