Swiss National Bank Has $103.76 Million Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Travelers Companies worth $103,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Citigroup cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. MKM Partners cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $95.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.09. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

