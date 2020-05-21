Swiss National Bank Has $109.26 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,317,486 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,557 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.47% of NXP Semiconductors worth $109,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $383,727,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,970,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $621,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,410 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,539,804 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $450,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,432,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $691,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,979 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $103.60 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $139.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 123.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.53.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

