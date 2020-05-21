Swiss National Bank Has $96.16 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of Verisk Analytics worth $96,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,315,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,403,000 after purchasing an additional 244,173 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 484,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,318,000 after purchasing an additional 131,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2,474.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 347,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,896,000 after purchasing an additional 334,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK opened at $159.54 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $171.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.84 and its 200-day moving average is $152.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.07.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

