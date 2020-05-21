Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,273,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.47% of eBay worth $98,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,214 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,716 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in eBay by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,615 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra downgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.77.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

