Swiss National Bank Purchases 213,300 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,482,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.65% of Evergy worth $81,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Evergy by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $302,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $116,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,120.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,280 shares of company stock valued at $550,836. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

EVRG stock opened at $59.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.28. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Evergy had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

