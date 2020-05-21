Swiss National Bank Purchases 218,300 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218,300 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,351,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,060,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 642,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $747,094,000 after purchasing an additional 220,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,409.16 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,271.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1,328.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

