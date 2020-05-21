Swiss National Bank Purchases 368,300 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,431,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.45% of Hormel Foods worth $113,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 2,785.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,837,000 after purchasing an additional 27,444 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,960,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,514,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,317,000 after purchasing an additional 523,836 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRL opened at $47.99 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average is $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

In related news, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,265,361.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,070.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 10,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $492,717.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,380 shares of company stock worth $5,391,665 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

