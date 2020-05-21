Swiss National Bank Purchases 479,400 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,332,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $106,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth $2,246,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SYSCO by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 206,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in SYSCO by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 46,503 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in SYSCO by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,217,000 after acquiring an additional 359,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth $2,079,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Argus lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

NYSE SYY opened at $52.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

