Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,094,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 228,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.37% of Sempra Energy worth $123,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $122.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.48 and a 200 day moving average of $139.26. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.93.

In related news, VP Dennis V. Arriola purchased 1,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,099.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

