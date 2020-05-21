Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,111,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Kroger worth $93,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,699,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,261 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052,918 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Kroger by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 19,728,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after acquiring an additional 128,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,125,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,770,000 after acquiring an additional 489,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Kroger by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,052,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,232 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

In other Kroger news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $32.30 on Thursday. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.37.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

