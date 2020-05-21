Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Trading Down 7.9%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) shares traded down 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.06 and last traded at $19.10, 1,033,908 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 100% from the average session volume of 516,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $689.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.93.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.06% and a negative net margin of 4,013.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $660,000. Institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

