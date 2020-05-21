Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 693,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $89,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,904,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 1,003.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,285,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,745 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 400.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,563,000 after purchasing an additional 572,409 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Synopsys by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 772,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,551,000 after purchasing an additional 435,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Synopsys by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 471,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,583,000 after purchasing an additional 352,665 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.54.

In other Synopsys news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $4,884,948.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,829 shares in the company, valued at $17,614,308.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $637,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,624 shares of company stock worth $44,048,820 in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $165.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $167.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.61.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

