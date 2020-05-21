Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $165.47 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $167.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other Synopsys news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $3,840,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,538.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $637,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,048,820 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Synopsys from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.62.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

