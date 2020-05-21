Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $162.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.61. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $167.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,895,486.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $637,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,624 shares of company stock worth $44,048,820 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,904,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1,003.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,285,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,005,000 after buying an additional 1,168,745 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Synopsys by 46,721.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,137,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,472,000 after buying an additional 1,134,865 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 31.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,670,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,914,000 after buying an additional 643,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,863,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.