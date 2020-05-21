Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.21-5.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60-3.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.21-5.28 EPS.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $165.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.61. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $167.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.62.

In other Synopsys news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $3,840,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,538.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,895,486.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,048,820. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

