TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Stock Position Lessened by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,265,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,654,000 after purchasing an additional 483,592 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,774 shares in the last quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 41,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 22,132 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.12.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.10 and its 200-day moving average is $84.27. TE Connectivity Ltd has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

