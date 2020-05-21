Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 101.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,609,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,681,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,631,000 after acquiring an additional 164,272 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 566,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,848,000 after acquiring an additional 159,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 264,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,773,000 after acquiring an additional 91,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

TTEK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $95,326.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,756.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh M. Grant sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $75.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $63.61 and a one year high of $99.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $584.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.