Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock Price Down 15.8% Following Insider Selling

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) fell 15.8% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $26.09 and last traded at $26.58, 2,395,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 756% from the average session volume of 279,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

Specifically, EVP Geoffrey M. Parker bought 32,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,385.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,073.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $126,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,525,930.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,750 shares of company stock valued at $973,090. Insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Tricida alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.08). Research analysts predict that Tricida Inc will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tricida by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,730,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,072,000 after acquiring an additional 206,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tricida by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,504,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,514 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tricida by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tricida by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,740,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Tricida in the 1st quarter worth $11,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.