Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Announces Earnings Results

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ:TYME opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $208.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.01. Tyme Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.04.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TYME. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,838,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,373,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,975 shares of company stock worth $234,134. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

