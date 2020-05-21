Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Posts Earnings Results

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ:TYME opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.01. Tyme Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,838,546 shares in the company, valued at $33,373,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 191,975 shares of company stock worth $234,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

TYME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research note on Thursday.

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

