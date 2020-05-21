United Parcel Service, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.01 (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 14th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 1.01 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd.

United Parcel Service has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. United Parcel Service has a payout ratio of 73.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $7.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE:UPS opened at $97.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.96.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.32.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.