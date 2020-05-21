UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Hits $0.0046

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Allcoin, HADAX and LBank. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $5.65 million and approximately $627,110.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.23 or 0.02099149 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00091480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00177373 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00042925 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

