Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 652,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,892 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $34,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 48,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $53.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.34.

