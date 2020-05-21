Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $119.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

