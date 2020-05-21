Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Decreased by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.7% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $987,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,160.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 19,786 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 470,222 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,423,000 after purchasing an additional 58,968 shares in the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 37.8% during the first quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 17,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 41,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Argus cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.58.

Shares of DIS opened at $119.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $216.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

