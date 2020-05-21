Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS opened at $119.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.98 and its 200-day moving average is $127.19. The company has a market cap of $216.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.58.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

