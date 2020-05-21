XML Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

XML Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,589,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,237,000 after acquiring an additional 30,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,409.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,271.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,328.81. The company has a market cap of $938.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

